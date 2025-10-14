Digital Ticketing Revolutionizes Chennai's Public Transport
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai has seen a significant increase in daily transactions after adopting digital ticketing platforms. Over 10.40 crore passengers traveled with MTC Chennai in September 2025. The digital push has led to over 11% of daily ticketing now occurring digitally, enhancing commuter convenience.
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Chennai has reported a notable surge in daily transactions following its adoption of digital ticketing, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
With the digital ticketing now constituting over 11% of the total daily transactions, MTC has witnessed an increase in passenger numbers, with over 10.40 crore commuters choosing its services in September 2025. The introduction of UPI, debit/credit cards, Singara Chennai NCMC cards, and the Chennai One App are credited with this upturn, effectively boosting daily ticket sales.
The Chennai One App, equipped with GPS services and launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin, stands out as a key factor in this transition, recommending nearby stops, showing live routes, and allowing passengers to purchase and validate tickets. This app has attracted over 3.5 lakh downloads, becoming a pivotal element in MTC's digital strategy.
