Left Menu

Digital Ticketing Revolutionizes Chennai's Public Transport

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai has seen a significant increase in daily transactions after adopting digital ticketing platforms. Over 10.40 crore passengers traveled with MTC Chennai in September 2025. The digital push has led to over 11% of daily ticketing now occurring digitally, enhancing commuter convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:12 IST
Digital Ticketing Revolutionizes Chennai's Public Transport
  • Country:
  • India

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Chennai has reported a notable surge in daily transactions following its adoption of digital ticketing, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

With the digital ticketing now constituting over 11% of the total daily transactions, MTC has witnessed an increase in passenger numbers, with over 10.40 crore commuters choosing its services in September 2025. The introduction of UPI, debit/credit cards, Singara Chennai NCMC cards, and the Chennai One App are credited with this upturn, effectively boosting daily ticket sales.

The Chennai One App, equipped with GPS services and launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin, stands out as a key factor in this transition, recommending nearby stops, showing live routes, and allowing passengers to purchase and validate tickets. This app has attracted over 3.5 lakh downloads, becoming a pivotal element in MTC's digital strategy.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025