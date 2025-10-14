Left Menu

Cupid Limited Shines at Maharashtra State Export Awards 2025

Cupid Limited has been honored at the Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony 2025 for its exceptional export performance. The company, recognized for its quality and innovation, plays a significant role in India's global trade, contributing to the nation's healthcare and wellness industries.

Cupid Limited Honoured at Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony 2025. Image Credit: ANI
At the prestigious Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony 2025, Cupid Limited, a leading name in healthcare and wellness products in India, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to international trade.

The ceremony, held on October 13, 2025, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, lauded the top exporters for their exceptional performance, with Cupid Limited standing out for its remarkable growth across continents.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director, expressed his gratitude for the accolade, emphasizing the company's dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainable development, highlighting India's emergence as a trusted manufacturing hub.

