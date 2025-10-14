India Gears Up to Ignite Global Rice Market with BIRC 2025
The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 is anticipated to significantly enhance India's rice export landscape by unveiling new market opportunities worth Rs 1,17,000 crore. Scheduled for October 30-31, 2025, in New Delhi, the event brings together more than 1,000 international buyers, 2,500 Indian exporters, and numerous stakeholders from over 80 countries.
The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) will serve as the Research and Knowledge Partner for BIRC 2025, aiming to position Indian rice in new markets. This initiative seeks to counter the dominance of competing nations and establish Indian rice as a preferred choice in diverse culinary traditions worldwide.
IRRI's collaboration with BIRC 2025 includes expert-led sessions, policy dialogues, and live demonstrations emphasizing sustainable rice systems. Renowned chefs will showcase Indian rice's versatility in a Culinary Experience Zone, cooking international dishes to appeal to global consumer preferences and expand India's export reach.
