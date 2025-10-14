Jockey Opens 1500th Store: A Monumental Leap in Retail Expansion

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA), has announced the inauguration of its 1500th Jockey Exclusive Brand Store (EBS) in India. This development is a key milestone in the brand's retail journey, reflecting its adaptation to modern consumer styles and preferences.

The new store, with its modern design, aims to attract a younger, style-conscious demographic, offering an extensive lineup of apparel and innerwear for all ages. Since its initial launch in 1995, Jockey has transformed from a trusted innerwear brand into a comprehensive lifestyle brand, catering to the demand for comfort-infused fashion. Ankur Sharma, Chief Retail Officer of Page Industries, credited this milestone to deep consumer loyalty and franchisee trust.

This retail expansion highlights the brand's strategic focus on both offline and online channels, ensuring unmatched quality and innovation. With a robust presence in metros and smaller cities, Jockey continues to assert its leadership in the Indian apparel sector.

