Jockey Opens 1500th Store: A Monumental Leap in Retail Expansion

Page Industries opened its 1500th Jockey Exclusive Brand Store in India, marking a significant milestone. This expansion underscores Jockey's evolution from an innerwear brand to a comprehensive lifestyle brand, resonating with modern consumer preferences while maintaining a strong market presence across various Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:58 IST
Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA), has announced the inauguration of its 1500th Jockey Exclusive Brand Store (EBS) in India. This development is a key milestone in the brand's retail journey, reflecting its adaptation to modern consumer styles and preferences.

The new store, with its modern design, aims to attract a younger, style-conscious demographic, offering an extensive lineup of apparel and innerwear for all ages. Since its initial launch in 1995, Jockey has transformed from a trusted innerwear brand into a comprehensive lifestyle brand, catering to the demand for comfort-infused fashion. Ankur Sharma, Chief Retail Officer of Page Industries, credited this milestone to deep consumer loyalty and franchisee trust.

This retail expansion highlights the brand's strategic focus on both offline and online channels, ensuring unmatched quality and innovation. With a robust presence in metros and smaller cities, Jockey continues to assert its leadership in the Indian apparel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

