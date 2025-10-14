Tata Sons: Chandrasekaran's Third Term in Question Amid Trust Discord

Tata Trusts have recommended extending N Chandrasekaran's tenure for a third term as Chairman of Tata Sons, despite internal disagreements regarding board appointments and governance, sources reveal.

The division within the trustees of Tata Trusts, which holds a significant 66% stake in Tata Sons, has caused concern over the potential impact on operations. This recommendation comes as the Trusts navigate ongoing disputes.

Chandrasekaran's potential continuation hinges on the Tata Sons board's decision, with factors such as age and company rules influencing future executive roles. Previously, Chandrasekaran led significant initiatives like the acquisition of Air India and emphasized preparing for future technological disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)