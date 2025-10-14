Global Citizens Demand Action: Climate Change and Inequality in Focus

According to the People & Planet Consumer Insights & Trends 2025 report by Ingka Group and GlobeScan, two-thirds of people worldwide express concern about climate change, while 80% are taking proactive steps to mitigate their impact. The top motivator for climate action is financial savings, identified by 54% of respondents, followed by understanding the impact, health benefits, and ease of action.

Cost is the main deterrent to sustainable practices for 41% of participants, who also feel hindered by unclear impacts and insufficient governmental and corporate support. Transparency is a significant demand, as 70% want clearer communication from companies on the environmental and social impact of products. In India, the youth are actively addressing climate change and inequality, with a strong embrace of circular consumption patterns.

Globally, 61% worry about inequality, especially younger generations and those with children. Many are already acting by volunteering and supporting responsible brands. The report urges institutions to lead the change, with 65% of people expecting business and 63% expecting government climate action by 2030. Ingka Group's Chief Sustainability Officer, Karen Pflug, emphasizes making sustainable living affordable and accessible to all through innovative solutions.