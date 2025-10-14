Left Menu

Global Citizens Demand Action: Climate Change and Inequality in Focus

A report by Ingka Group highlights global concerns about climate change and inequality, with many taking action despite cost barriers. In India, young people lead climate initiatives, focusing on health and transparency. Globally, there's strong demand for corporate and governmental leadership in sustainability and equality by 2030.

  India

According to the People & Planet Consumer Insights & Trends 2025 report by Ingka Group and GlobeScan, two-thirds of people worldwide express concern about climate change, while 80% are taking proactive steps to mitigate their impact. The top motivator for climate action is financial savings, identified by 54% of respondents, followed by understanding the impact, health benefits, and ease of action.

Cost is the main deterrent to sustainable practices for 41% of participants, who also feel hindered by unclear impacts and insufficient governmental and corporate support. Transparency is a significant demand, as 70% want clearer communication from companies on the environmental and social impact of products. In India, the youth are actively addressing climate change and inequality, with a strong embrace of circular consumption patterns.

Globally, 61% worry about inequality, especially younger generations and those with children. Many are already acting by volunteering and supporting responsible brands. The report urges institutions to lead the change, with 65% of people expecting business and 63% expecting government climate action by 2030. Ingka Group's Chief Sustainability Officer, Karen Pflug, emphasizes making sustainable living affordable and accessible to all through innovative solutions.

