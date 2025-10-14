Left Menu

Inshaa Arora Unveils Inspirational Debut Book 'The Mirror Lied' in Mumbai

Inshaa Arora launched her debut book, 'The Mirror Lied,' at an intimate Mumbai event. The book promotes wellness and self-love, emphasizing authenticity over perfection. Guests included notable figures from fashion and wellness sectors, celebrating Arora's message of courageous introspection and embracing one's true self.

Yukta Mookhey, Joyce Arora, Sandhya Shetty, Inshaa Arora, Archana Kochhar and Lilette Dubey. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai witnessed the launch of a deeply transformative book, 'The Mirror Lied,' by wellness advocate Inshaa Arora. The event, held at Title Waves in Bandra, was a warm gathering attended by family, friends, and noteworthy personalities from the fashion and wellness industries, including Lilette Dubey and Yukta Mookhey.

Inshaa Arora's debut work explores themes of self-love and authenticity. The author passionately discussed why wellness is about presence and patience rather than perfection. Esteemed guests echoed this, with Archana Kochhar commending the book's challenge to societal norms, and Sandhya Shetty emphasizing its compassionate guidance.

This unique book launch was also marked by heartfelt readings from Arora's children and poignant remarks by her father, Rajesh Arora, setting an inspiring tone for the evening. The event drew to a close with encouragement from Dr. Vijay Panikar and Mickey Mehta, symbolizing the book's embrace of holistic well-being.

