VinFast Revolutionizes Indian Streets with Quiet, Cost-Efficient EVs

Gurugram (Haryana), [India], October 14: As the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru reach unprecedented decibel levels, and fuel prices soar in Mumbai, Indian commuters face increasing challenges. Amidst this chaos, VinFast enters the scene, offering a quieter and more economical alternative with its new electric vehicles (EVs), the VF 6 and VF 7.

Manufactured in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, these EVs promise not only reduced emissions but also significant savings on travel costs. Running at approximately Rs. 1 per kilometre, these models are starkly more economical compared to traditional petrol vehicles, which cost around Rs. 4.1 to Rs. 6.4 per kilometre.

With an attractive introductory price and notable features such as a 10-year warranty and up to three years of complimentary charging, VinFast aims to make electric mobility accessible and appealing to everyday Indian commuters, challenging the status quo with sustainable innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)