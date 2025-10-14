Left Menu

VinFast Revolutionizes Indian Streets with Quiet, Cost-Efficient EVs

VinFast, an emerging player in the Indian EV market, introduces the VF 6 and VF 7 crossovers, offering quieter and more cost-effective commutes. With competitive pricing, extended warranties, and the promise of reduced maintenance costs, these models position themselves as practical choices for Indian consumers.

From VinFast's assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, the VF 6 and VF 7 mark a new phase in India's EV market. Image Credit: ANI
Gurugram (Haryana), [India], October 14: As the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru reach unprecedented decibel levels, and fuel prices soar in Mumbai, Indian commuters face increasing challenges. Amidst this chaos, VinFast enters the scene, offering a quieter and more economical alternative with its new electric vehicles (EVs), the VF 6 and VF 7.

Manufactured in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, these EVs promise not only reduced emissions but also significant savings on travel costs. Running at approximately Rs. 1 per kilometre, these models are starkly more economical compared to traditional petrol vehicles, which cost around Rs. 4.1 to Rs. 6.4 per kilometre.

With an attractive introductory price and notable features such as a 10-year warranty and up to three years of complimentary charging, VinFast aims to make electric mobility accessible and appealing to everyday Indian commuters, challenging the status quo with sustainable innovation.

