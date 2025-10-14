Left Menu

India Aims to Navigate the Global Seas: Maritime Industry Set for Rs 80 Lakh Crore Transformation by 2047

India aims to secure Rs 80 lakh crore investments in its maritime sector by 2047, enhancing shipbuilding and infrastructure to position itself among the top five global shipbuilding nations. The India Maritime Week 2025 will kick-start this transformation with policy support and international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:40 IST
With a vision to revolutionize its maritime sector, the Indian government is targeting an Rs 80 lakh crore investment over the next 25 years. Spearheaded by comprehensive policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative seeks to elevate India to one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

The fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, set to commence on October 27, will serve as the catalyst for this major transformation. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that the initiative aligns with the Maritime Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aiming to boost investments and build world-class maritime infrastructure.

Promising a comprehensive maritime blueprint, IMW 2025 anticipates over one lakh delegates and 500 exhibitors from more than 100 countries. The event aims to secure initial investment pacts of Rs 10-lakh crore, marking India's path toward becoming a global maritime powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

