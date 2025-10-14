Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush
Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Western and Central Railway have enforced temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at major stations in Maharashtra and Gujarat. These actions aim to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety during the bustling festive season, with exemptions allowed for those requiring special assistance.
As the Diwali and Chhath festivals approach, authorities from the Western and Central Railways are taking proactive measures to prevent overcrowding at key stations. The sale of platform tickets will be temporarily restricted to ensure passenger safety across Mumbai's major terminuses, including CSMT and Bandra.
These measures, in effect from mid to late October, are a reaction to previous incidents where overcrowding led to injuries. Last year, a stampede at Bandra Terminus caused injuries to nine individuals. By limiting access, railway officials aim to streamline passenger flow and reduce risks associated with high travel volumes.
Exemptions have been made for genuine cases, such as those assisting vulnerable passengers, to maintain accessibility. The initiative is part of a broader plan by Western and Central Railways to leverage resources efficiently and safeguard commuters during the festive influx.
(With inputs from agencies.)
