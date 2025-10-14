Tragic Bus Inferno Near Jodhpur Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts
A private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, critically injuring 16 with casualties feared. The incident reportedly began with smoke emerging from the bus's rear. Rescue operations commenced swiftly, with local authorities providing medical care and support to victims. Official condolences were extended to those affected.
- Country:
- India
A private bus en route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur was engulfed in flames on Tuesday, leaving 16 passengers critically injured and others feared dead, according to police reports.
The inferno broke out around 3 pm on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway, soon after smoke was detected emerging from the rear of the vehicle. The driver managed to halt the bus on the roadside before the fire consumed it. Despite urgent rescue efforts by locals, the extent of casualties remains unclear as police and a forensic team continue their investigation.
District officials swiftly launched relief operations, transferring injured passengers to hospitals in Jodhopur and Jaisalmer. Leaders including Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences and pledged comprehensive support for the victims. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit caused the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Miraculous Rescue: Disappeared Army Porter Found in Arunachal Pradesh Forests
Rail Rescue: Trafficking Thwarted on Jharkhand Train
Kerala Well Rescue Turns Fatal: Three Lives Lost in Heroic Attempt
Tragedy in Neduvathur: Failed Rescue Mission Claims Three Lives
Maharashtra Police Rescue Missing Girls in Major Operation