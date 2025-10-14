Left Menu

Interest Rates and Employment: Navigating Policy Amid Challenges

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated the U.S. labor market is stagnant, but the economy may be on a firmer trajectory than expected. The Fed plans a 'meeting-by-meeting' approach to interest rate cuts due to persistent inflation and employment issues, emphasising adaptable policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. labor market remains stagnant, with both low hiring and firing activity persisting through September. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the overall economic trajectory may be stronger than anticipated. Policymakers will approach each meeting individually to address potential interest rate cuts.

Despite the recent government shutdown delaying data releases, Powell expressed confidence that the economic growth trajectory hints at stabilization. He noted that while employment and inflation outlooks haven't shifted significantly, the Fed continues to weigh these concerns amidst elevated inflation caused by rising goods prices.

Addressing the complexities of policy decisions, Powell highlighted the need for evolving projections based on new data. The Fed will set future policies by examining economic developments and related risks rather than adhering to a predetermined path, with the next policy meeting scheduled for October 28-29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

