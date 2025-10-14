Interest Rates and Employment: Navigating Policy Amid Challenges

The U.S. labor market remains stagnant, with both low hiring and firing activity persisting through September. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the overall economic trajectory may be stronger than anticipated. Policymakers will approach each meeting individually to address potential interest rate cuts.

Despite the recent government shutdown delaying data releases, Powell expressed confidence that the economic growth trajectory hints at stabilization. He noted that while employment and inflation outlooks haven't shifted significantly, the Fed continues to weigh these concerns amidst elevated inflation caused by rising goods prices.

Addressing the complexities of policy decisions, Powell highlighted the need for evolving projections based on new data. The Fed will set future policies by examining economic developments and related risks rather than adhering to a predetermined path, with the next policy meeting scheduled for October 28-29.

(With inputs from agencies.)