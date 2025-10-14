Maharashtra Expands Horizons: CM Fadnavis and Canadian Delegation Forge New Partnerships

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday welcomed a Canadian delegation led by Foreign Minister Anita Anand, highlighting the immense investment opportunities in the state for North American investors.

Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's potential for Canadian businesses in infrastructure, technology, and industry during the meeting at his official residence in Mumbai.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, with both sides aiming to elevate their development partnership to unprecedented levels.

Fadnavis showcased major projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Edu-City to attract Canadian investments.

The exchanges foreshadow a modern partnership, creating opportunities for citizens of both nations through job creation and high-quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)