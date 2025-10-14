Tragic Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims 20 Lives
A private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, resulting in the tragic death of 20 passengers and injuring 16 others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia for victims. Initial reports suggest a short circuit caused the fire. Authorities quickly launched rescue efforts.
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a private bus journeying from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, leading to the deaths of 20 passengers and injuring 16 others, according to police reports.
The accident prompted an immediate response, with locals and Army personnel aiding in rescue efforts. The fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit, as per preliminary investigations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, announcing an ex gratia payment for the victims' families. State officials also reached Jaisalmer to oversee relief operations, pledging full support and medical care for those injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
