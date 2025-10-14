Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims 20 Lives

A private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, resulting in the tragic death of 20 passengers and injuring 16 others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia for victims. Initial reports suggest a short circuit caused the fire. Authorities quickly launched rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:21 IST
Tragic Bus Fire in Rajasthan Claims 20 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a private bus journeying from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, leading to the deaths of 20 passengers and injuring 16 others, according to police reports.

The accident prompted an immediate response, with locals and Army personnel aiding in rescue efforts. The fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit, as per preliminary investigations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, announcing an ex gratia payment for the victims' families. State officials also reached Jaisalmer to oversee relief operations, pledging full support and medical care for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

 United States
2
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
3
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
4
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025