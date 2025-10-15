Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Amid Soccer Showdown in Italy

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in Udine, Italy, clashing with police near a World Cup qualifier against Israel. Organizers accused Israel's team of supporting occupation policies. Some protests turned violent, resulting in injuries. Security measures were heightened as the city braced for potential unrest.

In the northern Italian city of Udine, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened on Tuesday to protest before the World Cup soccer qualifier against Israel. Clashes with police marked the protest's end, despite organizers aiming for a peaceful demonstration.

According to initial police estimates, over 5,000 individuals participated in the march organized by the Committee for Palestine-Udine. They called on FIFA to ban Israel from competitions, accusing the team of supporting "occupation policies" in Palestinian territories. Protesters prominently carried an 18-metre Palestinian flag and banners, demanding justice.

Despite security measures, tensions flared when some protesters threw objects at police, prompting the use of water cannons and tear gas. With heightened security around the Friuli Stadium, authorities imposed several restrictions, including road closures. The day's events underscored the interplay between sports, politics, and global conflicts.

