2 killed, one injured as car rams into truck parked on highway near Kanpur

Two persons were killed and another injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-19 near Kanpur, police said on Saturday.

The truck was parked along the roadside without any warning lights when the speeding car rammed into it on on Friday night, they said. The deceased have been identified as Anurag Mishra alias Gopal (28), who worked as a solar panel contractor in Jarauli on the outskirts of Kanpur, and his nephew Omdeep Mishra (24) from Kanpur Dehat district. Shubham Dwivedi, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, has been admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing Anurag and Omdeep on the spot, ACP Shikhar said.

The bereaved family said Omdeep had gone to his uncle's house following a dispute with his wife. As Anurag was driving Omdeep back to his village, the car collided head-on with the truck parked on National Highway-19 under the Sachendi police station area, the ACP said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who fled from the scene after the accident, police said.

