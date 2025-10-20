Vietjet Ends Lease of Chinese COMAC C909 Jets Amid Strategic Shift

Vietnam's low-cost airline, Vietjet, has halted operations of two Chinese COMAC C909 aircraft after a six-month lease expired. The planes were introduced right after a diplomatic visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, symbolizing increasing Vietnam-China relations. Sources have confirmed leasing terms won't extend, and purchases from COMAC are not imminent.

Initially hailed as a breakthrough for COMAC, marking their jets' debut on Vietnam's domestic routes, the contract's termination resulted from high costs associated with foreign crews and compliance with Vietnamese aviation regulations. The jets, piloted by Chengdu Airlines crew, encountered no operational issues during their tenure.

Despite the C909's significance as China's first commercial jet and its positioning in Southeast Asia, Vietjet remains committed to its Airbus and Boeing fleet. Future leasing arrangements may alter, contingent on cost factors and regulatory frameworks favoring a different leasing model.