Tempo Ramming Incident on Mulund-Airoli Bridge: Seven Injured

Seven passengers were injured when a tempo collided with a BEST bus on Mulund-Airoli bridge, linking Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Five were discharged after preliminary treatment, while two remain hospitalized but stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tempo collided with a civic-run BEST bus on the Mulund-Airoli bridge, linking Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, injuring seven passengers on Thursday. The accident stirred immediate response from local authorities and medical teams.

The injured individuals were quickly transported to Veer Savarkar Hospital, where five received preliminary treatment and were discharged. Two passengers remain hospitalized but are reportedly stable, hospital officials confirmed.

The collision took place in the morning, causing traffic disruptions on the busy bridge. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, as heightened safety measures are being considered to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

