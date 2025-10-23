Tempo Ramming Incident on Mulund-Airoli Bridge: Seven Injured

A tempo collided with a civic-run BEST bus on the Mulund-Airoli bridge, linking Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, injuring seven passengers on Thursday. The accident stirred immediate response from local authorities and medical teams.

The injured individuals were quickly transported to Veer Savarkar Hospital, where five received preliminary treatment and were discharged. Two passengers remain hospitalized but are reportedly stable, hospital officials confirmed.

The collision took place in the morning, causing traffic disruptions on the busy bridge. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, as heightened safety measures are being considered to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)