Alaska Airlines Navigates IT Turbulence: Flights Restored After Major Outage

Alaska Airlines faced an IT outage causing a temporary grounding of flights, including subsidiary Horizon Air, for nearly three hours. The airline communicated with customers online, assuring them of efforts to restore operations. This marks the second IT-related grounding for the airline since a similar incident in July.

Updated: 24-10-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:10 IST
Alaska Airlines announced the restoration of its flight operations late Thursday after an IT outage earlier grounded flights across all airports. The disruption extended to its subsidiary, Horizon Air, with a Federal Aviation Administration advisory confirming a nearly three-hour ground stop.

The airline acknowledged the ongoing challenges, stating that the system outage led to flight cancellations into the following day. On social media, Alaska Airlines addressed customer concerns, emphasizing efforts by its IT team to promptly resolve the issue, affecting both flight services and booking platforms.

This incident is not isolated; Alaska Airlines similarly paused flights for three hours in July due to another IT failure. The airline continues to assure passengers of its commitment to improving operational resilience.

