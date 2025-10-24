Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool: Fatal Collision Sparks Safety Concerns

A Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool after hitting a motorcycle, resulting in 12 fatalities. Initial reports suggest the bike's open fuel cap triggered the blaze. Authorities are investigating, with safety lapses noted. PM Modi and local officials expressed condolences, announcing compensatory measures for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru-bound private bus met with tragedy after catching fire post-collision with a motorcycle in Kurnool district on Friday. The horrific incident left 12 people dead, as per a senior police official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident. Modi also announced an ex-gratia for the victims' families.

According to preliminary investigations, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur, dragging underneath it and igniting due to its open fuel cap. The bus door malfunctioned, further worsening the situation, as many passengers slept through the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

