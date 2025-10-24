Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool: Fatal Collision Sparks Safety Concerns

A Bengaluru-bound private bus met with tragedy after catching fire post-collision with a motorcycle in Kurnool district on Friday. The horrific incident left 12 people dead, as per a senior police official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed their sorrow over the tragic incident. Modi also announced an ex-gratia for the victims' families.

According to preliminary investigations, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur, dragging underneath it and igniting due to its open fuel cap. The bus door malfunctioned, further worsening the situation, as many passengers slept through the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)