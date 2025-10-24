HomeLane Achieves Milestone with 22% Growth in FY25

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - HomeLane, a notable name in India's home interiors industry, has marked an impressive 22% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching INR 756 crore in FY25. This growth signifies the company has hit a crucial milestone on its path to sustainable profitability, achieving EBITDA profitability in Q4 FY25.

The company's financial success was bolstered by strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of DesignCafe, another significant player in the organized home interiors market. This move has further consolidated HomeLane's dominance in the sector. As a result, combined EBITDA losses were reduced from -15% in FY24 to -9.9% in FY25.

HomeLane and DesignCafe now operate independently while sharing technology, supply chain, and operational strengths. With over 55,000 satisfied customers and backing from investors like Accel and Westbridge, HomeLane is positioned well for future growth.

