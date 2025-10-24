Left Menu

HomeLane Achieves Milestone with 22% Growth in FY25

HomeLane, a leading home interiors brand in India, reported a 22% year-on-year revenue growth to INR 756 crore in FY25, achieving EBITDA profitability for the first time. The company completed the acquisition of DesignCafe, further solidifying its position in the market and reducing EBITDA losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:53 IST
HomeLane Achieves Milestone with 22% Growth in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India - HomeLane, a notable name in India's home interiors industry, has marked an impressive 22% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching INR 756 crore in FY25. This growth signifies the company has hit a crucial milestone on its path to sustainable profitability, achieving EBITDA profitability in Q4 FY25.

The company's financial success was bolstered by strategic initiatives, such as the acquisition of DesignCafe, another significant player in the organized home interiors market. This move has further consolidated HomeLane's dominance in the sector. As a result, combined EBITDA losses were reduced from -15% in FY24 to -9.9% in FY25.

HomeLane and DesignCafe now operate independently while sharing technology, supply chain, and operational strengths. With over 55,000 satisfied customers and backing from investors like Accel and Westbridge, HomeLane is positioned well for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025