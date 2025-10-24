African Nations Triumph: Removal from FATF ‘Grey List’

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced the removal of four African nations—South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso—from its 'grey list' of countries under increased scrutiny for illicit financial activities.

Intersperse to analysts, this development may pave the way for easier capital inflows and streamlined financial transactions within these nations. South Africa and Nigeria, listed in 2023, were among Sub-Saharan Africa's largest economies hampered by the FATF designation.

The Paris-based watchdog credited significant improvements in anti-money laundering measures. South Africa now boasts sharpened detection tools; Nigeria has enhanced inter-agency coordination; Mozambique has bolstered financial intelligence sharing; and Burkina Faso improved oversight of financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)