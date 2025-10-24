Haryana's Bold Move: Rs 100 Crore Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Start-Up' Dream
The Haryana Industries and Commerce Department, alongside SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd., has pledged Rs 100 crore to the Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund. This agreement aims to cement Haryana as a global innovation hub, fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem through strategic financial and institutional support for start-ups across varied sectors.
The Haryana Industries and Commerce Department has partnered with SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd., committing Rs 100 crore to the Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund. This substantial investment was sealed through a contribution agreement signed on Friday, aimed at empowering local start-ups.
The initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who envisions positioning Haryana as a global hub for innovation. The fund seeks to support scalable and sustainable start-ups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health-tech, and agri-tech.
This partnership underscores Haryana's strategy to nurture a vibrant start-up ecosystem through comprehensive support and market expansion opportunities, reflecting the state's commitment to entrepreneurship and economic growth.
