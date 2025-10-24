Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Move: Rs 100 Crore Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Start-Up' Dream

The Haryana Industries and Commerce Department, alongside SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd., has pledged Rs 100 crore to the Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund. This agreement aims to cement Haryana as a global innovation hub, fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem through strategic financial and institutional support for start-ups across varied sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:07 IST
Haryana's Bold Move: Rs 100 Crore Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Start-Up' Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Industries and Commerce Department has partnered with SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd., committing Rs 100 crore to the Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund. This substantial investment was sealed through a contribution agreement signed on Friday, aimed at empowering local start-ups.

The initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who envisions positioning Haryana as a global hub for innovation. The fund seeks to support scalable and sustainable start-ups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health-tech, and agri-tech.

This partnership underscores Haryana's strategy to nurture a vibrant start-up ecosystem through comprehensive support and market expansion opportunities, reflecting the state's commitment to entrepreneurship and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025