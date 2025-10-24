Haryana's Bold Move: Rs 100 Crore Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Start-Up' Dream

The Haryana Industries and Commerce Department has partnered with SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd., committing Rs 100 crore to the Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund. This substantial investment was sealed through a contribution agreement signed on Friday, aimed at empowering local start-ups.

The initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who envisions positioning Haryana as a global hub for innovation. The fund seeks to support scalable and sustainable start-ups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health-tech, and agri-tech.

This partnership underscores Haryana's strategy to nurture a vibrant start-up ecosystem through comprehensive support and market expansion opportunities, reflecting the state's commitment to entrepreneurship and economic growth.

