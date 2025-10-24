Boosting Cross-Border Trade: The New Land Port at Banbasa
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that the construction of a modern land port in Gudmi, Banbasa, is set to significantly enhance trade and cooperation with neighboring Nepal. The site, developed by the Land Ports Authority of India, has over Rs 500 crore earmarked for its initial phase.
During a site inspection, the Chief Minister emphasized how this ambitious project, supported by the Uttarakhand government, aims to foster development in border areas. Key aspects such as environmental clearance, compensatory afforestation, and land transfer have been fully addressed, with final approval granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for the utilization of roughly 84 acres of forest land.
The Banbasa Land Port will create a streamlined and secure system for trade and passenger movement, integrating customs, security, and trade operations in a single complex. Anticipated to strengthen cross-border trade, the port is expected to serve as a formal gateway for agricultural and industrial products and generate job opportunities for the local youth.
