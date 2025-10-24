Left Menu

Ikea Expands Reach: Entering Pune Market with New Lease

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is making its debut in the Pune market by leasing 37,529 sq ft in Phoenix Marketcity mall, Lohegaon. With a 59-month lease agreement, the space highlights their retail expansion in India, including a strategy of diverse store formats across multiple cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:16 IST
Ikea Expands Reach: Entering Pune Market with New Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish furniture retail giant Ikea is poised to make its debut in the Pune market. The company has signed an agreement to lease a 37,529 sq ft space in the Phoenix Marketcity mall, Lohegaon, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The Pune location marks an important expansion for Ikea in India, a market the company entered with its first store in Hyderabad in 2018. The lease from Vamona Developers will last for a tenure of 59 months, with an initial monthly rent of Rs 38 lakh, escalating to Rs 42.70 lakh from the fourth year onwards.

This new location will be situated on the ground floor of the mall, run by Phoenix Mills, further establishing Ikea's physical presence in key Indian cities. Currently, Ikea operates in multiple cities including Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Kolkata, utilizing both large and smaller store formats to reach its consumer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
2
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
4
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025