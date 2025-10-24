Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Kurnool: A Devastating Bus Fire Unfolds

A tragic bus fire near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals. Fuelled by flammable furnishings and cargo, the blaze was triggered by a collision. Survivors recounted escaping through broken windows. Authorities are investigating and have promised compensation to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:26 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Kurnool: A Devastating Bus Fire Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has left at least 19 dead, with several passengers suffering injuries, according to official reports. The incident occurred in the early hours when the bus collided with a motorcycle, causing a devastating fire that engulfed the vehicle, which was carrying 44 passengers.

Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel stated that the collision resulted in sparks that ignited flammable furnishings and cargo, exacerbating the blaze. Survivor accounts describe passengers breaking windows to escape, although many were unable to wake up in time. Forensic teams have been called to identify charred bodies.

A probe has been launched by a state-appointed committee, examining factors including the bus's All India permit and previous traffic violations. Meanwhile, authorities have announced ex-gratia payments for the families of the deceased and injured. The incident has drawn condolences from state and national leadership, with inquiry details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
2
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
4
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025