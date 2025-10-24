Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Kurnool: A Devastating Bus Fire Unfolds

A tragic bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has left at least 19 dead, with several passengers suffering injuries, according to official reports. The incident occurred in the early hours when the bus collided with a motorcycle, causing a devastating fire that engulfed the vehicle, which was carrying 44 passengers.

Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel stated that the collision resulted in sparks that ignited flammable furnishings and cargo, exacerbating the blaze. Survivor accounts describe passengers breaking windows to escape, although many were unable to wake up in time. Forensic teams have been called to identify charred bodies.

A probe has been launched by a state-appointed committee, examining factors including the bus's All India permit and previous traffic violations. Meanwhile, authorities have announced ex-gratia payments for the families of the deceased and injured. The incident has drawn condolences from state and national leadership, with inquiry details awaited.

