In a surprising twist, U.S. consumer prices increased slightly less than anticipated in September, offering a momentary reprieve amid persistent economic uncertainties. Despite a significant rise in gasoline costs, other sectors such as rents and airfares experienced moderations, easing the pressure on inflation numbers.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a 0.3% month-over-month increase, primarily driven by a 4.1% spike in gasoline prices. Contributing to the slower pace was a moderation in rent increases, coupled with cheaper prices for used cars, trucks, and hospitality-related expenses.

Even as tariffs on imports like apparel and furniture continued to elevate prices, the Federal Reserve remains poised to lower interest rates again. Economists anticipate this move could further ameliorate the financial burden faced by consumers amid a strain on government data collection due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)