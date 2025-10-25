Wall Street Rally: Stocks Soar Amid Positive Earnings and Inflation Data

Wall Street experienced a significant boost on Friday, as lower-than-anticipated inflation figures and robust corporate earnings propelled all three major U.S. indices towards record highs. The developments come as investors brace for a week of earnings reports and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Tech shares, particularly chip stocks, significantly drove the Nasdaq's performance upwards. "Earnings and reduced rates are fueling the market rally," stated Jay Hatfield, CEO of InfraCap. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4%, market conditions are aligning favorably for investors.

The Labor Department revealed that last month's Consumer Price Index was slightly under analysts' predictions, easing inflation concerns and solidifying expectations for a rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting. This economic backdrop has spurred optimism as key figures such as Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet prepare to report earnings.

