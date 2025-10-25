Lithuania Grounds Flights Over Balloon Incidents
Lithuania closed its major airports and border crossings with Belarus due to helium weather balloons entering its airspace. This repeated incursion is believed to be the result of smuggler operations. Authorities are considering responses to deter these actions facilitated by Belarus.
In response to repeated helium balloon incursions, Lithuania has closed its two largest airports and temporarily shut border crossings with Belarus, citing safety concerns. These incidents mark the third occurrence in just one month within the Baltic state.
The Lithuanian government has pointed fingers at smugglers, who allegedly use balloons for transporting contraband cigarettes. Additionally, they accuse Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of turning a blind eye to these activities, allowing them to proliferate unhindered.
The nation's authorities are now strategizing on how best to retaliate. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene has scheduled a National Security Commission meeting to evaluate potential actions against the smugglers and the Belarusian regime's complacency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
