Left Menu

Lenskart's IPO Aims for Visionary Growth with Rs 69,700 Crore Valuation

Lenskart Solutions is launching its IPO with a price range of Rs 382-402 per share, aiming for a valuation exceeding Rs 69,700 crore. The IPO, opening on October 31, includes a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoters and investors, supporting store expansion and technological investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST
Lenskart's IPO Aims for Visionary Growth with Rs 69,700 Crore Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions announced its initial public offering (IPO) price range set at Rs 382-402 per share, aiming for a market valuation surpassing Rs 69,700 crore. The IPO, valued at Rs 7,278 crore, is set to open for public subscription from October 31 through November 4, with the anchor investor bidding commencing on October 30.

This debut offering comprises a fresh share issue worth Rs 2,150 crore, accompanied by an offer-for-sale of approximately 12.75 crore shares from its promoters and investors. The offloading shares include those from key stakeholders like Peyush and Neha Bansal, and major investment firms such as SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd and Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd.

Lenskart plans to allocate the proceeds towards expanding its store network in India, investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, enhancing brand marketing efforts, and exploring potential acquisitions. With a strong presence in domestic and international markets, Lenskart is reserving 75% of the IPO for institutional buyers and plans to list on stock exchanges by November 10.

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025