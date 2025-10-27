Lenskart's IPO Aims for Visionary Growth with Rs 69,700 Crore Valuation

Eyewear giant Lenskart Solutions announced its initial public offering (IPO) price range set at Rs 382-402 per share, aiming for a market valuation surpassing Rs 69,700 crore. The IPO, valued at Rs 7,278 crore, is set to open for public subscription from October 31 through November 4, with the anchor investor bidding commencing on October 30.

This debut offering comprises a fresh share issue worth Rs 2,150 crore, accompanied by an offer-for-sale of approximately 12.75 crore shares from its promoters and investors. The offloading shares include those from key stakeholders like Peyush and Neha Bansal, and major investment firms such as SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd and Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd.

Lenskart plans to allocate the proceeds towards expanding its store network in India, investing in technology and cloud infrastructure, enhancing brand marketing efforts, and exploring potential acquisitions. With a strong presence in domestic and international markets, Lenskart is reserving 75% of the IPO for institutional buyers and plans to list on stock exchanges by November 10.