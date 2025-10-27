Studds Accessories Ltd Gears Up for Rs 455 Crore IPO Launch
Studds Accessories Ltd, a leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, is set to raise Rs 455 crore through an IPO opening on October 30 with a price band of Rs 557-585 per share. This offer is entirely an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders, and no proceeds will return to the company.
Studds Accessories Ltd, renowned for designing and manufacturing two-wheeler helmets, is preparing to raise Rs 455 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) set to launch on October 30. The company has designated a price range of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per share, equating to a company valuation of approximately Rs 2,300 crore at the top end.
This IPO comprises solely an offer-for-sale by the company's promoter group and other existing shareholders, who will offload 77.86 lakh shares. Consequently, the company itself will not receive any of the funds generated. Studds plans to list the shares on the stock exchanges on November 7, concluding its latest attempt to go public, following an initial filing in 2018.
Founded in 1975, Studds exports its products to over 70 countries and serves top motorcycle OEMs such as Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India. With an annual capacity of 9.04 million units, the company sold around 7.4 million helmets in FY2025, maintaining its position as the world's largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in 2024.
