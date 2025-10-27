Left Menu

Studds Accessories Ltd Gears Up for Rs 455 Crore IPO Launch

Studds Accessories Ltd, a leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, is set to raise Rs 455 crore through an IPO opening on October 30 with a price band of Rs 557-585 per share. This offer is entirely an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders, and no proceeds will return to the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:08 IST
Studds Accessories Ltd Gears Up for Rs 455 Crore IPO Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Studds Accessories Ltd, renowned for designing and manufacturing two-wheeler helmets, is preparing to raise Rs 455 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) set to launch on October 30. The company has designated a price range of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per share, equating to a company valuation of approximately Rs 2,300 crore at the top end.

This IPO comprises solely an offer-for-sale by the company's promoter group and other existing shareholders, who will offload 77.86 lakh shares. Consequently, the company itself will not receive any of the funds generated. Studds plans to list the shares on the stock exchanges on November 7, concluding its latest attempt to go public, following an initial filing in 2018.

Founded in 1975, Studds exports its products to over 70 countries and serves top motorcycle OEMs such as Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India. With an annual capacity of 9.04 million units, the company sold around 7.4 million helmets in FY2025, maintaining its position as the world's largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025