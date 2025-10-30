Left Menu

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:44 IST
Woman among 3 killed as car hits motorbike, pedestrian in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district
A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle and then hit a woman standing by the roadside, leaving three people dead in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chalha Mod on the Dharmjaigarh-Kapu road when the car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorbike carrying two men before veering off and crushing a woman standing by the roadside, said Dharmjaigarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sitaram Dhruv.

The victims were identified as Amit Kindo (35) of Mainpat, Fakirchand Patel (40) of Sarangarh, and Lalita Minj (35) of Rampur, he said, adding all three died on the spot.

Police have seized the car and launched a search for the driver who fled the spot after the crash.

The bodies were sent to Dharmjaigarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem, Dhruv stated.

A case was registered and further investigation into the accident was underway, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

