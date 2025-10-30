Left Menu

ECB Holds Steady Amidst Trade Turbulence and Balanced Growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged at 2% for the third consecutive meeting amidst low inflation and steady growth. Despite trade tensions, the ECB remains optimistic, with ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighting reduced risks and balanced economic indicators. Inflation targets remain a focus ahead of new projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:21 IST
ECB Holds Steady Amidst Trade Turbulence and Balanced Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained interest rates at 2% for the third consecutive meeting, choosing not to hint at future changes as inflation remains low and growth steady.

Despite global trade uncertainties, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted reduced risks, citing recent trade deals and positive economic data that exceeded expectations.

With economic 'resilience' supporting the euro zone, the ECB plans to maintain its current policy stance, while new data and projections are anticipated in December.

TRENDING

1
"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congress' track record ahead of Assembly polls

"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congre...

 India
2
Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

 India
3
Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remain in voters list, alleges Amit Shah in Begusarai rally.

Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025