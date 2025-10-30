ECB Holds Steady Amidst Trade Turbulence and Balanced Growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained interest rates at 2% for the third consecutive meeting, choosing not to hint at future changes as inflation remains low and growth steady.

Despite global trade uncertainties, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted reduced risks, citing recent trade deals and positive economic data that exceeded expectations.

With economic 'resilience' supporting the euro zone, the ECB plans to maintain its current policy stance, while new data and projections are anticipated in December.