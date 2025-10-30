ECB Holds Steady Amidst Trade Turbulence and Balanced Growth
The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged at 2% for the third consecutive meeting amidst low inflation and steady growth. Despite trade tensions, the ECB remains optimistic, with ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighting reduced risks and balanced economic indicators. Inflation targets remain a focus ahead of new projections.
The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained interest rates at 2% for the third consecutive meeting, choosing not to hint at future changes as inflation remains low and growth steady.
Despite global trade uncertainties, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted reduced risks, citing recent trade deals and positive economic data that exceeded expectations.
With economic 'resilience' supporting the euro zone, the ECB plans to maintain its current policy stance, while new data and projections are anticipated in December.
