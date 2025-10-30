ECB Holds Steady: Navigating Economic Stability Amid Global Shifts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has once again opted to keep its interest rate unchanged at 2% during its recent meeting, marking the third consecutive time it has maintained this stance. The ECB's decision reflects a cautious optimism as economic risks diminish, and the euro zone exhibits resilience amid global uncertainties.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted that economic risks are stabilizing due to favorable trade developments with the United States and the resolution of global tariffs involving China. Despite sluggish growth at 0.2%, the ECB is concerned inflation might not meet its targets, maintaining a watchful eye on potential policy adjustments.

Economists suggest the ECB is not in a hurry to alter its policy, with some predicting a possible rate cut later next year. Yet, potential changes to the EU's emissions trading system and mixed economic data present a nuanced outlook, urging the ECB to stay vigilant as it balances growth and inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)