India's Engineering Exports Defy Challenges, Charting Growth Ahead

India's engineering exports saw a 2.93% rise in September, reaching $10.11 billion despite a decline in shipments to the US and the UAE. Growth was driven by increased exports to China and other regions. Challenges include high raw material prices and export funding issues.

Updated: 30-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:19 IST
India's Engineering Exports Defy Challenges, Charting Growth Ahead
India's engineering goods exports demonstrated resilience and growth for the fourth straight month in September, with a 2.93% year-on-year increase to $10.11 billion, reported EEPC India.

The growth occurred despite a sharp 9.4% decline in shipments to the United States, India's largest market for engineering goods, attributed to punitive tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. Though overall exports surpassed the $10 billion threshold for the second time this fiscal year, the pace of growth moderated compared to a nearly 5% surge in August 2025, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC).

Exports to the United Arab Emirates also saw a decline, but a significant 14.4% increase in exports to China, along with positive growth in shipments to ASEAN, North-East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, contributed to the sector's growth. EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha emphasized the importance of South-South trade and free trade agreements with Latin American and GCC countries, despite challenges like high raw material prices, limited export funding, and export controls on critical raw materials.

