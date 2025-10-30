India's Engineering Exports Defy Challenges, Charting Growth Ahead
India's engineering exports saw a 2.93% rise in September, reaching $10.11 billion despite a decline in shipments to the US and the UAE. Growth was driven by increased exports to China and other regions. Challenges include high raw material prices and export funding issues.
- Country:
- India
India's engineering goods exports demonstrated resilience and growth for the fourth straight month in September, with a 2.93% year-on-year increase to $10.11 billion, reported EEPC India.
The growth occurred despite a sharp 9.4% decline in shipments to the United States, India's largest market for engineering goods, attributed to punitive tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. Though overall exports surpassed the $10 billion threshold for the second time this fiscal year, the pace of growth moderated compared to a nearly 5% surge in August 2025, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC).
Exports to the United Arab Emirates also saw a decline, but a significant 14.4% increase in exports to China, along with positive growth in shipments to ASEAN, North-East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, contributed to the sector's growth. EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha emphasized the importance of South-South trade and free trade agreements with Latin American and GCC countries, despite challenges like high raw material prices, limited export funding, and export controls on critical raw materials.
