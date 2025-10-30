Left Menu

IMF and Serbia's Economic Path: A Balancing Act Amid Reforms

The IMF and Serbia have reached a staff-level agreement on economic reforms, involving a fiscal deficit limit and subject to IMF Executive Board approval. Economic growth in Serbia is impacted by political and global factors, while inflation eases. Public debt remains moderate amid recovery projections.

  • Serbia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Serbia announced a staff-level agreement regarding economic reforms conducted under a 36-month policy coordination framework.

This agreement will allow Serbia to secure lending through a fiscal deficit cap of 3% of GDP, subject to IMF Executive Board's endorsement.

Growth projections are modest, expecting a recovery driven by heightened household incomes and bolstered exports.

