Transformative Growth: Novo Tellus and Grand Venture Technology Partnership Success

Novo Tellus, a prominent private equity firm, has successfully concluded its strategic investment in Grand Venture Technology (GVT), marking a significant chapter of growth and development for the manufacturing company.

The partnership initiated in March 2021 saw Novo Tellus injecting S$ 30 million into GVT to expand its manufacturing capabilities. Over the four years, GVT achieved remarkable growth in capacity, productivity, and earnings, securing its position as a leading manufacturing supplier for top semiconductor equipment firms.

In a noteworthy development, GVT was acquired by global manufacturing leader Aalberts Advanced Mechatronics, concluding a successful collaboration with Novo Tellus. Industry leaders at GVT, recognized for their exceptional leadership, have played a pivotal role in the company's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)