Transformative Growth: Novo Tellus and Grand Venture Technology Partnership Success
Novo Tellus announces the successful completion of its investment in Grand Venture Technology, spanning over four years. The partnership led to transformative growth, with GVT expanding its manufacturing reach and capabilities. The collaboration concluded with the acquisition of GVT by Aalberts Advanced Mechatronics.
Novo Tellus, a prominent private equity firm, has successfully concluded its strategic investment in Grand Venture Technology (GVT), marking a significant chapter of growth and development for the manufacturing company.
The partnership initiated in March 2021 saw Novo Tellus injecting S$ 30 million into GVT to expand its manufacturing capabilities. Over the four years, GVT achieved remarkable growth in capacity, productivity, and earnings, securing its position as a leading manufacturing supplier for top semiconductor equipment firms.
In a noteworthy development, GVT was acquired by global manufacturing leader Aalberts Advanced Mechatronics, concluding a successful collaboration with Novo Tellus. Industry leaders at GVT, recognized for their exceptional leadership, have played a pivotal role in the company's achievements.
