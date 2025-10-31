Left Menu

Lenskart's IPO Success: A Visionary Leap in Eyewear

Lenskart Solutions Ltd's IPO was fully subscribed on its first day, buoyed by strong demand. With a price band of Rs 382-402, the company plans to leverage its Rs 7,278-crore IPO for store expansion, technology upgrades, and marketing efforts, marking a milestone for the omni-channel eyewear retailer.

Updated: 31-10-2025 18:17 IST
On its maiden day, the initial public offering (IPO) of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd saw overwhelming support, particularly from institutional buyers and retail investors. The Rs 7,278-crore IPO was subscribed 1.13 times, with demand far exceeding the 9.97 crore shares on offer, demonstrating the confidence investors have in the company's growth trajectory.

The IPO, set to end on November 4, showcased a strong interest among different investor categories: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 1.42 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) marked a 1.31 times subscription. The dual offer comprises a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares handled by its promoters and key investors.

The funds raised are earmarked for strategic expansions, including launching new company-owned stores in India, enhancing technological infrastructure, and advancing marketing strategies. Lenskart, which began as an online platform and expanded to physical stores, continues to lead the market as a major omni-channel eyewear player, catering to a broad demographic across various cities and international regions.

