Tragic Bus Accident Near Hardaspur: One Dead, Many Injured

A tragic road accident occurred near Hardaspur village on Friday when a bus collided head-on with a cement-laden truck.

According to police reports, Anmol Singh, the conductor, lost his life, and ten other passengers sustained injuries. The bus, operated by Punjab Roadways, was en route from Patiala to Pathankot.

Local villagers responded swiftly to the crash scene, aiding the trapped passengers and notifying the authorities who facilitated immediate medical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)