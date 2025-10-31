Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Near Hardaspur: One Dead, Many Injured

A bus and a cement-laden truck collided near Hardaspur village, resulting in the death of conductor Anmol Singh and injuries to ten passengers. The Punjab Roadways bus was on its route from Patiala to Pathankot when the tragedy struck. Villagers helped rescue the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred near Hardaspur village on Friday when a bus collided head-on with a cement-laden truck.

According to police reports, Anmol Singh, the conductor, lost his life, and ten other passengers sustained injuries. The bus, operated by Punjab Roadways, was en route from Patiala to Pathankot.

Local villagers responded swiftly to the crash scene, aiding the trapped passengers and notifying the authorities who facilitated immediate medical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

