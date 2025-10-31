Left Menu

Delhi's BS-IV Vehicle Ban: Combating Pollution

From Saturday, Delhi will ban commercial vehicles not meeting BS-IV standards to curb pollution. With 23 enforcement teams at key entry points, the regulation aims at mitigating harmful emissions. Meanwhile, concerns rise over potential price hikes due to restricted goods transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Starting from Saturday, Delhi authorities will enforce a ban on commercial vehicles that do not comply with BS-IV standards to address pollution concerns. Officials have organized 23 enforcement teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police at critical entry points to ensure adherence to the new regulation.

A senior official highlighted a plan involving 23 teams stationed at locations where 90% of non-compliant vehicles typically enter the capital. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of pollution by turning back vehicles failing to meet the prescribed norms.

The transport teams will operate in shifts to manage the expected 50,000-70,000 vehicles not meeting the standards, although officials are also concerned about potential price increases for goods due to transportation restrictions. The Air Quality Index in Delhi has recently improved, reflecting efforts to manage pollution in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

