Left Menu

Yen Wobbles as BOJ Holds Steady

The Japanese yen is facing a monthly loss against the U.S. dollar due to the Bank of Japan's cautious approach on rate hikes and a firm stance by the Federal Reserve. Despite core inflation in Tokyo remaining above target, the BOJ has maintained its 0.5% rate, with experts predicting necessary future adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:18 IST
Yen Wobbles as BOJ Holds Steady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen confronted a monthly decline against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan opted for a conservative position on rate hikes, countering speculative hopes for a bolder approach. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve dampened December rate cut expectations.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama acknowledged the urgent monitoring of foreign exchange movements amid Tokyo's core inflation surge beyond the central bank's 2% target. Analysts, such as Noel Dixon from State Street Global Markets, foresee necessary rate normalization to at least 1% over time.

In global trading, the U.S. dollar index saw a 2% monthly increase, buoyed by economic optimism and inflation concerns. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's policy divide and reluctance for further rate cuts this year have added layers of uncertainty to dollar movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

 Global
2
Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

 Global
3
Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

 Global
4
Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025