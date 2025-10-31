Aviation Turbulence: FAA Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is grappling with severe staffing shortages, leading to significant flight delays and cancellations at major U.S. airports amid an ongoing government shutdown.

On Friday, the FAA reported staffing issues at nine facilities, with flights delayed at Austin, Newark, and Nashville. Average delays ranged from 50 to 101 minutes, affecting thousands of passengers.

The shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers working without pay, raising aviation safety concerns. Airlines are pressing Congress for a swift resolution to avoid further disruptions similar to those experienced during a 2019 shutdown.

