Embracing Local: Arunachal Pradesh's Push Towards Self-Reliance

In a significant move to bolster local economics, Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong stressed the need to promote indigenous products, aligning with India's overarching Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Speaking at the launch of campaign materials for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, Moyong advocated for the 'vocal for local' initiative. He insists that prioritizing local goods will not only reduce reliance on external products but also enhance the state's self-sustainability and benefit regional producers.

Moyong highlighted existing state government schemes, such as the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, designed to support local producers. Nationwide, the campaign aims to promote self-reliance by encouraging the use of Swadeshi products through seminars and workshops, enlisting various party leaders including Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

