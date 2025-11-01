Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Diverted Amidst 'Human Bomb' Threat

A threat email alleging a 'human bomb' on an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad prompted the aircraft to divert to Mumbai, where security checks found no issues. The incident, referencing a 1984-style blast, prompted a police complaint and investigation. IndiGo ensured passenger convenience amid necessary security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:54 IST
An IndiGo flight faced a security scare after receiving a threat email claiming a 'human bomb' was onboard, prompting authorities to divert the flight to Mumbai from its original Hyderabad destination.

The email, sent to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, referenced a potential blast similar to the 1984 Madras Airport incident, inciting immediate police involvement. The flight, departing from Jeddah, was safely landed in Mumbai where comprehensive security checks revealed no security threats.

In response, police have instigated an investigation following the registered complaint, while IndiGo ensured minimal passenger disruption during the situation by providing refreshments and updates as they adhered to security protocols.

