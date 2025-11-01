IndiGo Flight Diverted Amidst 'Human Bomb' Threat

An IndiGo flight faced a security scare after receiving a threat email claiming a 'human bomb' was onboard, prompting authorities to divert the flight to Mumbai from its original Hyderabad destination.

The email, sent to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, referenced a potential blast similar to the 1984 Madras Airport incident, inciting immediate police involvement. The flight, departing from Jeddah, was safely landed in Mumbai where comprehensive security checks revealed no security threats.

In response, police have instigated an investigation following the registered complaint, while IndiGo ensured minimal passenger disruption during the situation by providing refreshments and updates as they adhered to security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)