Tragic Accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar: Three Lives Lost
In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a tragic accident claimed the lives of three young men when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle. The victims, Montu, Shwet, and Rohit, were residents of Bulandshahr. Police have arrested the truck driver, Manish, and initiated legal proceedings.
Three young men lost their lives in a devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The victims were on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper truck struck them on Saturday, police confirmed.
Montu, 19, Shwet, 19, and Rohit, 20, who hailed from Bulandshahr district, were en route to Greater Noida from the village of Ghari Bachhedi. The tragic incident occurred around 12:30 pm. Immediate medical attention was sought, but unfortunately, the injuries proved fatal, according to Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dadri.
Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the truck's driver, Manish, a native of Bihar, and the vehicle was confiscated. The SHO mentioned that further legal proceedings are in progress.
