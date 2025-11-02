Flyadeal Eyes Indian Skies: Expansion Amidst Competitive Market

In a strategic move to tap into India's booming aviation market, Saudi Arabia's low-cost carrier, flyadeal, is set to launch operations in several Indian cities starting the first quarter of 2026, according to CEO Steven Greenway.

Greenway underscored the competitive nature of India's aviation sector, describing it as one of the most challenging markets globally. He emphasized the airline's need to maintain a 'brutal focus on unit cost' to succeed in this dynamic environment.

With current plans to initially target major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, flyadeal also aims to connect up to six Indian destinations by the end of 2026. The airline looks forward to potential codeshare partnerships with local Indian carriers to strengthen its presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)