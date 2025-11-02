Left Menu

Flyadeal Eyes Indian Skies: Expansion Amidst Competitive Market

Saudi Arabia's flyadeal plans to expand into the Indian market by early 2026, launching flights to major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. CEO Steven Greenway highlights the challenges of India's competitive aviation sector, emphasizing the need for cost efficiency. Flyadeal aims to capture international and pilgrimage traffic between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:32 IST
Flyadeal Eyes Indian Skies: Expansion Amidst Competitive Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to tap into India's booming aviation market, Saudi Arabia's low-cost carrier, flyadeal, is set to launch operations in several Indian cities starting the first quarter of 2026, according to CEO Steven Greenway.

Greenway underscored the competitive nature of India's aviation sector, describing it as one of the most challenging markets globally. He emphasized the airline's need to maintain a 'brutal focus on unit cost' to succeed in this dynamic environment.

With current plans to initially target major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, flyadeal also aims to connect up to six Indian destinations by the end of 2026. The airline looks forward to potential codeshare partnerships with local Indian carriers to strengthen its presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025