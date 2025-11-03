Revitalizing Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties: The Push for Direct Sea and Air Links

Efforts to repair and enhance diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have been gathering momentum, with the two nations focusing on establishing direct sea and air connectivity. A top Bangladeshi diplomat highlighted these developments at a recent event, indicating a promising shift from the strained ties of the past decade.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, acknowledged past challenges, citing a trial during Sheikh Hasina's regime as a low point in bilateral relations. The government's fall in August 2024 opened doors for renewed ties, ushering in a new era of cooperation between Dhaka and Islamabad.

Amid current travel constraints due to closed Indian airspace, Khan underscored the importance of direct links between the countries to facilitate smoother transit, enhance trade, tourism, and business. The initiative aims to reduce transit times and boost economic interactions, fostering a more robust bilateral relationship.

