Simaero Set to Launch Simulator Training Facility in India by 2026

French aviation training firm Simaero is on track to inaugurate a new simulator training facility in India by late January 2026, as per a senior executive. The facility will initially host an Airbus A320 neo simulator, with another simulator expected by the third quarter of 2026.

The company is actively seeking partnerships with major airline operators and anticipates receiving the green light from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to become an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by January.

Simaero, in collaboration with Turkish manufacturer Havelsan, aims to cater to the increasing pilot training demand in India, driven by the nation's booming civil aviation sector, which has 1,500 aircraft on order for local carriers.