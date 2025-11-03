Simaero Set to Launch Simulator Training Facility in India by 2026
French company Simaero plans to open a simulator training facility in India by January 2026. Initially, it will introduce an Airbus A320 neo simulator, with approvals expected from DGCA. Partnering with Havelsan, the expansion aligns with India's growing civil aviation market, anticipating increased pilot training demand.
French aviation training firm Simaero is on track to inaugurate a new simulator training facility in India by late January 2026, as per a senior executive. The facility will initially host an Airbus A320 neo simulator, with another simulator expected by the third quarter of 2026.
The company is actively seeking partnerships with major airline operators and anticipates receiving the green light from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to become an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by January.
Simaero, in collaboration with Turkish manufacturer Havelsan, aims to cater to the increasing pilot training demand in India, driven by the nation's booming civil aviation sector, which has 1,500 aircraft on order for local carriers.
