Tragic Collision: Gravel-Laden Lorry Crushes Bus, Leaving 19 Dead

A tragic accident near Chevella, Telangana, saw a gravel-laden lorry collide with an RTC bus, resulting in 19 deaths. The collision trapped numerous passengers under gravel. Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the local hospital as families mourned their losses. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the wreckage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident occurred near Chevella, Telangana, when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided with an RTC bus on Monday morning. As the lorry overturned, gravel spilled into the bus, trapping passengers and resulting in the deaths of 19 individuals, including 13 women and a girl.

The accident happened around 7 AM, leaving the front portion of the bus severely damaged, particularly on the driver's side. Survivors described horrific scenes as the bus was quickly filled with gravel, preventing escape for many passengers. The drivers of both vehicles and most seated directly behind the bus driver did not survive.

Scenes of sorrow unfolded at Chevella government hospital where victims and wounded passengers were taken. Families, like Ambika's who lost her three college-going daughters, were seen grieving their loved ones. The authorities worked tirelessly with heavy earth-moving equipment to clear the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

