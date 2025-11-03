Left Menu

86400 Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Solidifying Leadership in Secure Digital Payments

86400, a digital payment solutions provider for the BFSI sector, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This certification underscores its commitment to top-notch information security and operational resilience. The company's TransXT platform and security controls are pivotal in today's security-challenged digital ecosystem.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for digital payment security, 86400 has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. As a provider of advanced solutions in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance domain, 86400 showcases its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of information security and operational resilience.

This certification, validated by BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., reassures stakeholders, from clients to regulatory bodies, of the robust security controls and stringent compliance practices across 86400's operations. The comprehensive scope covers the software development lifecycle, including its flagship TransXT API platform, and all critical functions such as HR and IT operations.

Such an endorsement reinforces 86400's competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital landscape plagued by security threats. The company continues to pursue additional compliance measures, ensuring secure transactions and paving the way for innovative growth in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

